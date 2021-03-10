Jorja Smith Releases New Single “Addicted”: Stream

Jorja Smith's "Addicted" video

Jorja Smith is back with an irresistible new track called “Addicted”. The song comes with a music video filmed entirely in isolation, which you can watch ahead.

Following last year’s “Come Over” with Popcaan, “By Any Means” of Roc Nation’s Reprise compilation, and The Eddy contribution “Kiss Me in the Morning”, “Addicted” marks Smith’s first single of 2021. Musing in the atmosphere of a hazy beat punctuated with live guitars, the song is as alluring as a siren. Which is fitting, since the lyrics call for a lover to recognize how good they have it and “be addicted to me.”



In a press statement explaining the track, Smith noted it’s about “focusing on wanting the full attention of someone who’s not giving enough (or any) when they should be.”

“Addicted” comes with a self-directed video (with help from Savanah Leaf) shot from a computer’s webcam while Smith finds different ‘gramable locations around her English aboad. “The video is multiple versions of me singing the song,” she added in her statement, “having fun dressing up, not trying to be too serious and just giving myself more freedom.”

Check out the “Addicted” visuals below. Jorja Smith’s last full-length was her warmly received 2018 effort Lost and Found.