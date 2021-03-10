Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Jorja Smith Releases New Single “Addicted”: Stream

Watch the irresistible track's isolation-shot music video

by
on March 10, 2021, 1:50pm
jorja smith addicted new song single video watch stream
Jorja Smith's "Addicted" video

Jorja Smith is back with an irresistible new track called “Addicted”. The song comes with a music video filmed entirely in isolation, which you can watch ahead.

Following last year’s “Come Over” with Popcaan, “By Any Means” of Roc Nation’s Reprise compilation, and The Eddy contribution “Kiss Me in the Morning”, “Addicted” marks Smith’s first single of 2021. Musing in the atmosphere of a hazy beat punctuated with live guitars, the song is as alluring as a siren. Which is fitting, since the lyrics call for a lover to recognize how good they have it and “be addicted to me.”

In a press statement explaining the track, Smith noted it’s about “focusing on wanting the full attention of someone who’s not giving enough (or any) when they should be.”

“Addicted” comes with a self-directed video (with help from Savanah Leaf) shot from a computer’s webcam while Smith finds different ‘gramable locations around her English aboad. “The video is multiple versions of me singing the song,” she added in her statement, “having fun dressing up, not trying to be too serious and just giving myself more freedom.”

Editors' Picks

Check out the “Addicted” visuals below. Jorja Smith’s last full-length was her warmly received 2018 effort Lost and Found.

Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase
Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains
Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears? Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears?
Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Announces 2021 Festival with Billie Eilish, Tame Impala & Green Day
Next Story
R.I.P. Lou Ottens, Creator of the Cassette Tape Dead at 94