Julien Baker Performs “Hardline”, “Faith Healer”, and “Heatwave” on CBS This Morning: Watch

Three songs from her new album Little Oblivions

by
on March 08, 2021, 11:13am
julien baker hardline faith healer heatwave cbs this morning
Julien Baker on CBS This Morning

Over the weekend, Julien Baker appeared on CBS This Morning to promote her latest album, Little Oblivions, with a three-song set featuring the singles “Hardline”, “Faith Healer”, and “Heatwave”.

Backed by a full band, the Tennessee native delivered a typically powerful and stirring performance filmed in Nashville. The Saturday Sessions set follows recent late-night appearances on Seth Meyers and Colbert.

During an appearance on Consequence of Sound and Sound Mind Live‘s Going There with Dr. Mike, Baker discussed how music has helped her understand, experience, and express her emotions while coping with depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The revealing episode is currently available to stream on all major podcast platforms.

Check out all three of Baker’s CBS This Morning performances below.

