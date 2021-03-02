Menu
Late Night Performances

Julien Baker Gives Stirring Performance of “Hardline” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Coming in support of her brilliant new album Little Oblivions

by
on March 02, 2021, 8:46am
Julien Baker Seth Meyers
Julien Baker on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Julien Baker supported the release of her brilliant new solo album Little Oblivions with an appearance on Monday’s edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Accompanied by a full band, Baker delivered a stirring performance of the album’s opening track, “Hardline”. Catch the replay below.

Little Oblivions, Baker’s third solo album to date, was released last Friday. In her review of the album for Consequence, Natalia Barr called Little Oblivions a remarkable and devastatingly honest listen that finds Baker searching for answers that refuse to come easily.

Also revisit Baker’s recent appearance on Going There with Dr. Mike, where she spoke candidly about her history with depression and OCD.

