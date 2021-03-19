Kali Uchis Walks the Streets of Colombia in Self-Directed Video for “telepatía” : Watch

Kali Uchis in "telepatía" video

Fresh off a Grammy win for her work on Kaytranada’s “10%”, Kali Uchis is showing off her hometown of Pereira, Colombia in her self-directed new video for “telepatía”.

The song appeared on Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Uchis’ first Spanish-language album. While her embrace of new sounds and rhythms might have seemed risky, the onetime blog-darling has grown into a bona fide star on the strength of the viral hit “telepatía”. The track became a TikTok sensation, earning Uchis the top spot on the Billboard Latin Pop chart, and it’s lingered near the peak of Apple’s Latin and Spotify’s Global charts.



This tale of long-distance longing focuses on a steamy mental connection. “Quién lo diría que se podría hacer el amor por telepatía?” she sings, which roughly translates to, “Who would’ve thought that it was possible to make love by telepathy?” The idea has clearly resonated with people, but despite the single’s success, it never had a music video until now. Uchis decided to change that by stepping into the director’s chair herself.

“The song happened so naturally and I wanted the video to reflect that,” she said. “Nothing overproduced, just the beautiful natural magic of the country I have had the honor of also calling home my entire life, Colombia. Enjoy.”

Colombia looks lively and lovely, but as far as the video concerns, all the “natural magic” is centered on Uchis herself. The visuals begin by the pop star stepping across the street and nearly causing a car crash by distracting the drivers. As she walks down the road, one man’s head spins around so fast it’s reminiscent of The Exorcist, while a mechanic abandons his car just to stand slack-jawed in her presence. These scenes are intercut with stormy burlesque performances and some bicycle riding down the Pereira streets. Check it out below.

Last year, she released the demos EP To Feel Alive.