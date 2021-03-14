Menu
Kanye West Wins 22nd Grammy Award, Tying Jay-Z for Most Among Hip-Hop Artists

Jesus Is King was awarded Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

by
on March 14, 2021, 7:30pm
Kanye West urinates on Grammy, photo via artist
Kanye West urinates on Grammy, photo courtesy of artist

It hasn’t necessarily been a year to remember for Kanye West, but the Chicago rapper -turned- Wyoming rancher / religious cult leader / former presidential candidate can still take solace in the face that he’s one of the most decorated Grammy performers of all-time. In fact, he now has 22 Grammys to his name, tying Jay-Z as the most ever among hip-hop artists.

During today’s Premiere Ceremony, Kanye’s god awful Jesus Is King was awarded Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. It marked the 22nd Grammy of his career, and his first since “No Church in the Wild” took home Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2013.

Then again, these days Kanye’s relationship with the Grammys is just as contentious as it is with Jay-Z. Despite being one of its most decorated musicians, he’s boycotted the awards ceremony for the last several years, citing the snubbing of albums including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus.

To that point, amid a public dispute with his record label and publishing company over the ownership of his masters, Kanye filmed himself urinating on one of his Grammys. He also was not in attendance to accept today’s Grammy Award.

