Rising UK Singer Karl Benjamin Announces Debut EP DRIST, Shares “Friends”: Stream

Karl Benjamin (YouTube)

Karl Benjamin has been buzzing in the UK for his smooth vocals and rich blend of R&B and soul. Today, the singer announced his debut EP, DRIST, out on March 26th via Atlantic Records.

DRIST stands for Deep Rooted Insecurities and Shy Tendencies. Benjamin further elaborated on the title’s meaning in a press statement:



Being trapped in the house with my own thoughts for so long has really shown me how much this word means to me. I’m an antisocial extrovert that’s had the time to analyze their own DRIST, and in doing so, I’m slowly understanding myself and my cerebellum more each day. I wrote this EP with my DRIST in mind. I hope it reaches those with similar thought patterns to mine.

To accompany the announcement, Benjamin shared his latest single, “Friends”. Stream it below.

Written as a tribute to Benjamin’s late brother, Leon, the track addresses the universal fear of losing the people whom he treasures the most. “Lately I’ve been thinking do I make enough effort,” Benjamin sings. “Don’t know how to tell you I’m dealing with depression.”

Before his career as a solo singer, Benjamin sang lead in a seven-piece “alternative funk kind of R&B soul” band while attending Brighton University. Once they parted ways, he moved to London to take music more seriously. These efforts resulted in his debut single, “Apricot Sky”, and February’s “Moon”, both of which quickly made him a rising star.

To help promote “Friends”, Benjamin gave a stirring, powerful performance on Mahogany’s new Live with Lagoon series, which you can watch below.