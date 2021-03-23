Keanu Reeves’ Comic BRZRKR Gets Netflix Movie and Anime Series

Keanu Reeves (photo via Wikipedia) and BZRKR (photo via the project's Kickstarter)

The first edition of Keanu Reeves’ new comic book BRZRKR has only been out for two weeks, but it’s already on its way to becoming a full-on multi-media franchise. Netflix has now ordered a feature film adaptation and a spinoff anime series of the story, and Reeves is set to star in both of them.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves will also produce the projects alongside Ross Richie and Stephen Christy of Boom! Studios (the comic’s publisher) as well as Stephen Hamel of Company Films. The live-action movie will be a pretty straightforward adaptation of the tale that’s told across the book’s 12 issues, while the anime will delve deeper into the BRZRKR universe.



The 56-year-old Matrix star created and wrote the comic alongside writer Matt Kindt (who’s written for Marvel and DC) and illustrator Ron Garney, so it makes sense that he’d be so thoroughly involved in the Netflix adaptations. In their official synopsis, Netflix and Boom! describe BRZKR as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages.”

“The man known only as ‘B’ is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity,” the description continues. “But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.”

There’s no word on who else will star in either of these projects, but seeing as the streaming giant is going all in here, it’s reasonable to expect that some other big names will be involved. It’s also worth noting that these projects aren’t riding on the hot air of Reeves’ name recognition; the comic itself has been incredibly successful. According to THR, Boom! says that it’s already over 615,000 copies since launching on March 3rd, which is a massive number for an indie publisher.

Outside of writing about immortal warriors, Reeves recently appeared in Paramount+’s The SpongeBob Movie, and is set to begin production on John Wick 4 and 5 in the coming months. Last year, he made his long-awaited return as Ted Logan in the buddy comedy Bill and Ted: Face The Music and wrapped up filming for The Matrix 4. He’s been a busy guy.