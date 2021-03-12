Menu
Kenny Mason Announces Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut Project, Shares “Pup”: Stream

Atlanta riser's new release features Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs, Angel White, and Ambar Lucid

on March 12, 2021, 12:25am
Kenny Mason, photo courtesy of artist

Kenny Mason turned Atlanta hip-hop on its ears with last year’s debut album, Angelic Hoodrat. The genre-mashing artist is now set to keep his momentum going with a new project dubbed Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut, which features the new single “Pup”.

Due out April 16th, Supercut consists of 12 new tracks and a quartet of features. Denzel Curry, a frequent collaborator who has emerged as something of a mentor to Mason even though he’s only a year older, appears on “A+”, while Freddie Gibbs drops in on “Much Money”. Alongside those heavy-hitters, Mason welcomes a pair of fellow risers, with Dallas’ Angel White featuring on “Titan” and bi-lingual New Jersey singer-songwriter contributing to “Breathe”.

The new collection was first teased last month with “Partments”, a low-key track that further perfected Mason’s unique blend of alternative and ATL rap. “Pup” goes into a different stratosphere, a carefully constructed cacophony of electronics, shredding guitar, and groggy Southern hip-hop. Produced by Mason alongside Julian Cruz, it’s hard to say what is the main sonic thrust of the song — there’s what sounds like a Boost Mobile “chirp” in there — which is what makes it such a completely intriguing cut.

“Pup” comes with a datamoshed video directed by Nasser Boulaich, which you can peep below.

Underneath the clip, check out the Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut cover artwork and tracklist.

Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut Artwork:

kenny mason Angelic Hoodrat supercut album art pup song stream

Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut Tracklist:
01. 43
02. RIH
03. A+ (feat. Denzel Curry)
04. Fasho
05. Much Money (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
06. Play Ball
07. Pup
08. Titan (feat. Angel White)
09. Breathe (feat. Ambar Lucid)
10. Partments
11. 4Ever
12. Storm

