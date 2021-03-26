Menu
Kenny Mason Drops New Single “Play Ball”: Stream

Latest preview of upcoming project Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut

on March 26, 2021, 1:15pm
Kenny Mason, photo by Corey C Waters

Rising Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason has released a new song titled “Play Ball”. Stream it below.

Co-produced by Mason with Julian Cruz, the guitar-driven track is the latest preview of Mason’s upcoming project, Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. After opening with a melodic intro and chorus, he switches over to a fast-paced flow while rapping about the realities of street life.

“Life of a rough neck, die for my respect / Y’all n-ggas suspect, lie to get success,” Mason spits. “Lot of these n-ggas is lottery tickets in my hood / Inspirin’ me to jug, who ’bout to slip up next?”

Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut is out April 16th and includes the previously released singles “Pup” and “Partments”. The 12-track project features heavy hitters like Freddie Gibbs and Denzel Curry. Mason is coming off a breakout 2020 in which he released his critically acclaimed debut album, Angelic Hoodrat.

