Killing Eve (BBC America)

While Season 3 of Killing Eve was moved up due to the pandemic, production on Season 4 was held off. Fans can take cheer that the hit AMC/BBC America series is set to start filming this summer, but the good news comes as a double-edged sword: Variety reports that Killing Eve will end with its fourth season.

The eight-episode final season will wrap up the story of MI6 agent Eve Polastri’s (the perennially Emmy-nominated Sandra Oh) hunt for the psychopathic assassin Villanelle/Oksana Astankova (Emmy winner Jodie Comer). Though their cat-and-mouse game will come to an end, the world of Killing Eve may continue, as AMC Networks and production company Sid Gentle Films LTD are reportedly developing potential spinoffs for the series.



All of the main cast and production staff released statements coinciding with the announcement. Said Comer, who took home the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama in 2019,

“Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Added Oh,

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon. I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, each season of Killing Ever has been spearheaded by a new showrunner and head writer. Laura Neal (Turn Up Charlie) will fill those roles (and serve as executive producer) for Season 4, picking up the torch from Suzanne Heathcote. Phoebe Waller-Bridger led Season 1, with Emerald Fennell taking the charge of Season 2.

Since 2018, Killing Ever has received 19 Emmy nominations, though Comer’s 2019 victory has been its only win.