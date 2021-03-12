Korn (photo by Tamar Levine) / Stranger Things: Drive-Into Experience

Korn have announced a livestream performance, dubbed “Korn: Monumental”, that will see the band performing from within the setting of Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience in Los Angeles. The concert goes live globally on April 24th.

The virtual show is Korn’s first livestream event. To celebrate the occasion, they’ll be playing rare deep cuts and select tracks from 2019’s The Nothing for the first time ever, as the band was unable to properly tour in support of its most recent album due the pandemic.



“We hope you take part in this experience with us,” frontman Jonathan Davis said in a press release. “And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show.”

Korn will be performing amidst scenes from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, within a current immersive installation in Los Angeles. The haunted-house style experience allows attendees to “drive into” the town of Hawkins and experience the Upside Down world firsthand.

Added the concert’s organizer Danny Wimmer: “The scale of the vision for this global stream event is even more than we’ve come to expect out of a Korn show and will be one of the biggest livestream events from a rock band we’ve seen yet. If you’ve ever wanted to know what a massive rock concert coming to life in your living room might look like, this is it. So turn out the lights, turn up the volume and get ready to rock.”

VIP bundles including exclusive merchandise and virtual meet-and-greet experiences. The show premieres April 24th at at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT, and will stream on-demand for ticket holders for 72 hours after it goes live.

Discounted early-bird tickets are available via Korn’s website. You can watch the trailer for the event below.