Ben Howard on Weaving Dark Humor Into His Art

Singer-songwriter joins Kyle Meredith to tell us about Collections From the Whiteout

on March 12, 2021, 4:00pm
Ben Howard catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us about Collections From the Whiteout. The new album finds him teaming up with The National’s Aaron Dessner and getting more experimental. To that end, Howard discusses writing about real-life characters such as Donald Crowhurst and Richard Russell, weaving dark humor into his art, and being influenced by the cities he tours through.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

