Ben Howard on Weaving Dark Humor Into His Art

Kyle Meredith With... Ben Howard

Ben Howard catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us about Collections From the Whiteout. The new album finds him teaming up with The National’s Aaron Dessner and getting more experimental. To that end, Howard discusses writing about real-life characters such as Donald Crowhurst and Richard Russell, weaving dark humor into his art, and being influenced by the cities he tours through.

