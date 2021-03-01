Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen: “I Think We’re A Lot of People’s Fifth Favorite Band”

Kyle Meredith With... Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick singer-songwriter Rick Nielsen catches up with Kyle Meredith to play some guitar while talking about In Another World. The lead guitarist discusses some of the Easter eggs within the new songs, writing about the passage of time, having the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones guest, and covering John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth”. Given the band’s recent cover of “Rebel Rebel”, Nielsen reminisces about his friendship with David Bowie as well as the time he hung with Jennifer Lopez. Later, he previews the upcoming tour in Australia and discusses his business ventures that include starting Reverb, his restaurants, and new vodka line. As a bonus, we’ve also included a 2017 interview with Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson.

