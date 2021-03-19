Menu
Damon Johnson on Working With Alice Cooper and Thin Lizzy

Veteran musician speaks to Kyle Meredith to discuss his new solo record, Battle Lessons

by
on March 19, 2021, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Damon Johnson
Damon Johnson hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new solo record, Battle Lessons, which finds the former Alice Cooper and Thin Lizzy member recounting his past with big rock sounds. Johnson tells us about embracing his past in this set’s music and the puzzle of songwriting. Also as a founding member of ’90s band Brother Cane, Johnson discusses the impact of being featured on the soundtrack to Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

