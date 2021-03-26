Menu
Harry Connick Jr. on the Long History of Jazz and Faith Music

The actor/singer catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Alone With My Faith

by
on March 26, 2021, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Harry Connick Jr.
Kyle Meredith With... Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Alone With My Faith, a set of Christian gospel songs he recorded as a source of comfort during the pandemic. The singer/pianist/composer discusses what faith means to him in this setting, recording the iconic “Amazing Grace”, and the long history of jazz and faith music. On the acting side of his career, however, Connick chats up his new movie with Katherine Heigl called Fear of Rain, a thriller about auditory and visual hallucinations.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

