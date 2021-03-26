Harry Connick Jr. on the Long History of Jazz and Faith Music

Kyle Meredith With... Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Alone With My Faith, a set of Christian gospel songs he recorded as a source of comfort during the pandemic. The singer/pianist/composer discusses what faith means to him in this setting, recording the iconic “Amazing Grace”, and the long history of jazz and faith music. On the acting side of his career, however, Connick chats up his new movie with Katherine Heigl called Fear of Rain, a thriller about auditory and visual hallucinations.

