Junkie XL on Scoring Zack Snyder’s Justice League: “Everything Is New”

Kyle Meredith With... Junkie XL

Junkie XL catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss his score to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, what he calls his Mt. Everest of scores to go along with the new, four-hour version of the DC film. Thomas Holkenborg talks about the intensity of the music as he wrote and composed in isolation, genre hopping while staying seamless, and how classical music and choirs can be scary.

The producer also tells us about some of the character themes that bled over from Batman vs. Superman and Wonder Woman, Batman’s evolution from then to now, and the advice he received from pal Hans Zimmer. Later, Holkenborg also tells us about his John Carpenter-inspired score to the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong and his scope to Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

