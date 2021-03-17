Menu
Junkie XL on Scoring Zack Snyder’s Justice League: “Everything Is New”

Thomas Holkenborg joins Kyle Meredith and also previews his work for Godzilla vs. Kong

by
on March 17, 2021, 11:00am
Kyle Meredith With... Junkie XL
Kyle Meredith With... Junkie XL

Junkie XL catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss his score to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, what he calls his Mt. Everest of scores to go along with the new, four-hour version of the DC film. Thomas Holkenborg talks about the intensity of the music as he wrote and composed in isolation, genre hopping while staying seamless, and how classical music and choirs can be scary.

The producer also tells us about some of the character themes that bled over from Batman vs. Superman and Wonder Woman, Batman’s evolution from then to now, and the advice he received from pal Hans Zimmer. Later, Holkenborg also tells us about his John Carpenter-inspired score to the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong and his scope to Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

