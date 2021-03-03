Kings of Leon on the Stories Behind When You See Yourself

Kyle Meredith With... Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill gives a ring to Kyle Meredith to talk all about the band’s new album, When You See Yourself. It’s a record that finds Followill with his most poetic lyrics to date, and he explains why. The Tennessee-born songwriter also gets into the impact that Western movies and TV shows have had on him, and how they find their way into the album, with nods to Pancho & Lefty and Johnny Guitar. He also talks about recalling the band’s classic sound on this set, creating his own language during their early songs, and raising money for road crews during the pandemic.

