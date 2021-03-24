Menu
Manchester Orchestra on Life, Death, and the Afterlife

Andy Hull and Robert McDowell join Kyle Meredith to unpack new album The Million Masks of God

Manchester Orchestra masterminds Andy Hull and Robert McDowell sit down with Kyle Meredith to unpack their new album, The Million Masks of God. Together, they discuss how its themes of life, death and the afterlife were inspired by the passing of McDowell’s father and why the record plays like a seamless, rock opera. They also digress on their process of giving into jams, and detail what the plan is for the live version when the time comes to return to the stage.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

