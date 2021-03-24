Manchester Orchestra on Life, Death, and the Afterlife

Kyle Meredith With... Manchester Orchestra

Manchester Orchestra masterminds Andy Hull and Robert McDowell sit down with Kyle Meredith to unpack their new album, The Million Masks of God. Together, they discuss how its themes of life, death and the afterlife were inspired by the passing of McDowell’s father and why the record plays like a seamless, rock opera. They also digress on their process of giving into jams, and detail what the plan is for the live version when the time comes to return to the stage.

