Papa Roach and Jeris Johnson on Creating Shorter Songs for TikTok

Kyle Meredith With... Papa Roach and Jeris Johnson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix and up-and-coming rocker Jeris Johnson sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about their new releases and “Last Resort” collaboration. The two discuss what the 2000 hit has come to mean with regards to mental health, with Shaddix diving back in time to talk about Infest’s 20th anniversary, while Jeris is dropping his first EP. Jacoby also talks about alcohol abuse and getting clean and how Jeris sees that while navigating new fame. Johnson, who broke out within TikTok, also takes us into the songs that make up My Sword, why turn-of-the-millenium rock is meaningful to him, and his desire to take rock music back to the forefront of pop culture. Both artists also give us an update on their future plans, which includes more collaborations from Papa Roach, a second greatest hits collection, and a new album in 2022.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter