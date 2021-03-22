Menu
Thin Lizzy’s Ricky Warwick: “Rock & Roll Ain’t Dead, It’s Just Lost Its Mystery”

Thin Lizzy frontman talks to Kyle Meredith to talk about his new album When Life Was Hard and Fast

on March 22, 2021, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Ricky Warwick
Kyle Meredith With... Ricky Warwick

Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about When Life Was Hard and Fast. The new solo record finds the Irish songwriter taking stock of the past and Warwick tells us about having Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed as guests, the loss of mystery in rock, and carrying Thin Lizzy’s legacy forward. There’s also a bonus disc of covers on the new record, and Warwick talks about covering the Britney Spears classic “Baby One More Time”.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

