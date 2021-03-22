Kyle Meredith With... Ricky Warwick

Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about When Life Was Hard and Fast. The new solo record finds the Irish songwriter taking stock of the past and Warwick tells us about having Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed as guests, the loss of mystery in rock, and carrying Thin Lizzy’s legacy forward. There’s also a bonus disc of covers on the new record, and Warwick talks about covering the Britney Spears classic “Baby One More Time”.

