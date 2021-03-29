Menu
Southern Culture on the Skids on the Influence of Horror Movies

Frontman Rick Miller hangs out with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s new album

March 29, 2021
Southern Culture on the Skids frontman Rick Miller hangs out with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s new album, At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids. Miller reflects on how the pandemic changed their style of writing and recording. The two also get into the Chapel Hill band’s famous mix of psychedelic sounds, how their love of campy horror movies influenced their music, and being part of I Know What You Did Last Summer. We also hear about covering Dear Mr. Fantasy while taking inspiration from Spacemen 3, the 30th anniversary of Too Much Pork For Just One Fork, and their 2020 release, Kudzu Records Presents.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

