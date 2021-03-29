Southern Culture on the Skids on the Influence of Horror Movies

Kyle Meredith With... Southern Culture on the Skids

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Southern Culture on the Skids frontman Rick Miller hangs out with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s new album, At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids. Miller reflects on how the pandemic changed their style of writing and recording. The two also get into the Chapel Hill band’s famous mix of psychedelic sounds, how their love of campy horror movies influenced their music, and being part of I Know What You Did Last Summer. We also hear about covering Dear Mr. Fantasy while taking inspiration from Spacemen 3, the 30th anniversary of Too Much Pork For Just One Fork, and their 2020 release, Kudzu Records Presents.

