Tash Sultana: “You Can Never Have Enough Guitar”

Australian musician joins Kyle Meredith to talk about their new album Terra Firma

March 10, 2021
Tash Sultana grabs some hang time with Kyle Meredith to talk about Terra Firma, a record that finds them collaborating with other writers and musicians for the first time on an album. The Australian groove artist tells us about having a new Fender guitar line and being a saxophonist in their high school band. Sultana also talks about finding their center while writing these songs after losing focus of themself while traveling the globe, and being absolutely in love with their partner.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

