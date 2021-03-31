Train on Proving Labels Wrong With “Drops of Jupiter”

Kyle Meredith With... Train

Train singer-songwriter Pat Monohan heads back in time with Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Drops of Jupiter”. Monohan details overcoming expectations and doubt from the industry to deliver one of the biggest songs of the era, all while dealing with the tragedy of losing his mother. The frontman also talks about what it was like to release an album during 9/11 and the similarities of being an artist during the pandemic.

