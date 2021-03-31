Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Train on Proving Labels Wrong With “Drops of Jupiter”

Pat Monohan heads back in time with Kyle Meredith to celebrate 20 years of their big single

by
on March 31, 2021, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Train
Kyle Meredith With... Train

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Train singer-songwriter Pat Monohan heads back in time with Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Drops of Jupiter”. Monohan details overcoming expectations and doubt from the industry to deliver one of the biggest songs of the era, all while dealing with the tragedy of losing his mother. The frontman also talks about what it was like to release an album during 9/11 and the similarities of being an artist during the pandemic.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace
Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale
Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It? Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It?
Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free

Previous Story
Rob Zombie, Korn, Staind, and More Announced for July 2021 US Rock Festivals
Next Story
Tame Impala Announce “Innerspeaker Live From Wave House” Livestream