Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Breaks Silence About Attack

Ryan Fischer, photo via Instagram

On Friday, Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were recovered unharmed after being stolen during an armed robbery in which her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once in the chest. Today, Fischer broke his silence about the attack via social media.

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” Fischer wrote on Instagram, referring to Gaga’s other dog, Asia, who managed to escape during the attack. “Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed [sic] at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.”



In a second post, Fischer gave an update about his physical condition. “I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story,” he wrote. “I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense… I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice.”

After thanking his family and clients, Fischer expressed gratitude for the support of first responders and Gaga herself. “First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks, I can’t thank you enough. And to Elisha, my family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Read the statement in full below.

Police are still looking for the perpetrators responsible for the robbery. Meanwhile, the woman who found Gaga’s Bulldogs tied up to a pole in an alley will receive a $500,000 reward.