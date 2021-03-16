Lambchop Announce New Album Showtunes, Share “A Chef’s Kiss”: Stream

Lambchop, photo by Angelina Castillo

Following their collection of covers from last fall, Lambchop are back to building worlds all their own with their new album Showtunes. Due out May 21st via Merge/City Slang, the eight-track LP is being previewed with the lead single, “A Chef’s Kiss”.

Kurt Wagner worked with a remote group of contributors to record Showtunes. Always known for its “come and go as you please” policy on collaboration, this iteration of Lambchop included Ryan Olson of Gayngs and Poliça, Yo La Tengo’s, DJ Twit One from Cologne, and co-producer and engineer Jeremy Ferguson, who won a Grammy for his work on Cage the Elephant’s Social Cues.



As a first listen to what this new team of collaborators has put together, Lambchop has shared “A Chef’s Kiss”. Described as a comparatively “straightforward number,” Wagner says the song is “a reflection on the temporal nature of life and ultimately of song itself. A ‘chef’s kiss’ being a gesture toward something perfected or well done, even loved.”

True to the album’s name, it feels like a solo delivered at a Broadway character’s emotional turning point, all dramatic piano and contemplative lyrics. “The smell of gas and fresh cut grass/ Won’t last beyond us at all,” Wagner sings, exploring the impermanence of all things.

Editors' Picks Top 10 Merge Records Releases

Check out “A Chef’s Kiss” via the lyric video below, followed by a brief trailer for Showtunes. Pre-orders for the album are live now, with translucent orange Peak Vinyl available at the Merge store and select retailers. The album art and tracklist are ahead.

You can also snag the Showtunes dog calendar, which features the LP’s cover model, Rookie, and “12 other pups from the extended Lambchop family” pictured from June 2021 to June 2022.

Showtunes Artwork:

Showtunes Tracklist:

01. A Chef’s Kiss

02. Drop C

03. Papa Was a Rolling Stone Journalist

04. Fuku

05. Unknown Man

06. Blue Leo

07. Impossible Meatballs

08. The Last Benedict