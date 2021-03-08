R.I.P. LG Petrov, Longtime Entombed Singer Dies at 49

LG Petrov

LG Petrov, the longtime singer of death metal veterans Entombed and the spinoff group Entombed A.D., died on Sunday (March 7th) at the age of 49. The vocalist passed away after a battle with bile duct cancer.

Born Lars-Göran Petrov, the singer fronted the Swedish death metal pioneers Entombed from 1988 to 2014, save for a brief period from 1991 to 1992, missing the 1991 album Clandestine. Overall he recored eight albums with Entombed, including their 1990 debut, Left Hand Path. At one point, he also played drums in the band Morbid, featuring Mayhem singer Per “Dead” Ohlin.



In 2014, Petrov and other members of Entombed formed Entombed A.D. after guitarist Alex Hellid split from the group and staked his claim to the Entombed name. With Entombed A.D., Petrov recorded three more albums, the most recent of which was 2019’s Bowels of the Earth. Throughout the years, Petrov was also a member of the bands Firespawn, Allegiance, Comecon, and Nihilist.

Last year, Petrov revealed that his battle with bile duct cancer was incurable, and a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help with his medical bills. At the time, he wrote, “I’ve been hit with uncureable [sic] cancer, and have been battling it for some time now. It can’t be removed but the doctors are trying to control it with chemotherapy. Life takes its weird turns.”

In announcing his passing on Facebook, Entombed A.D. paid tribute to their singer’s legacy:

“Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: ‘I will never die, it will never die’. And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts.⁣⁣⁣ R.I.P. LG Petrov.”

In the few hours since Petrov’s passing was announced, several metal peers have paid tribute, including Amon Amarth frontman Johann Hegg, who wrote, “The word legend is too small to describe LG and what he meant for me as a friend and inspiration. Not only was he one of the best and original voices in metal, but the most kind, humble, funny and genuine person one could ever hope to meet. I will miss you my friend!”

See LG Petrov performing with both Entombed and Entombed A.D. below, followed by tributes from his bandmates and fellow metal musicians.

The word legend is to small to describe LG and what he meant for me as a friend and inspiration.

Not only was he one of the best and original voices in metal, but the most kind, humble, funny and genuine person one could ever hope to meet. I will miss you my friend! R.I.P. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/aUrrfTZR8T — Johan Hegg (@AmonJohan) March 8, 2021

Rest In Peace LG Petrov. What a legend & and a powerful voice. Inspiration to countless bands & singers. A true game changer. One of the first bands to take us on tour for which I am still grateful for. Someone you always looked forward to seeing. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/kHnhDiBzRb — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) March 8, 2021

We were extremely sad to learn that LG Petrov, the singer of Entombed A.D., has lost the battle to cancer. This is how we choose to remember him: on stage, sweaty and with a smile on his face. Thank you, brother, you truly made Sweden rock. One last, big cheers for the road! 🍻🤘 pic.twitter.com/YWaWcEckK5 — HammerFall (@HammerFall) March 8, 2021

We are devastated by the death of our friend LG Petrov (Entombed A.D.). Your music will live forever, Rest in Power brother! #RIP #riplgpetrov pic.twitter.com/eZQJPLDlJl — Krisiun (@Krisiun) March 8, 2021

R.I.P. LG Petrov.

The absolute undisputed greatest voice in death metal.

Supreme respect. pic.twitter.com/WM6FR3cbGY — Danko Jones (@dankojones) March 8, 2021