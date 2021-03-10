Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Announces 2021 Festival with Billie Eilish, Tame Impala & Green Day

St. Vincent (Amy Price), Tame Impala (Riikka Vaahtera), and Billie Eilish (Ben Kaye) to play Life is Beautiful in 2021

Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful is set to become the first major music festival to hold — or, at least, attempt to hold — an event since the beginning of the pandemic. And organizers have put together a big lineup in hopes of drawing in wary festival-goers.

Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, ASAP Rocky, HAIM, and Modest Mouse top the newly unveiled bill. Other notable acts include St. Vincent, Young Thug, Ludacris, Brittany Howard, Death From Above 1979, Glass Animals, Jamila Woods, J.I.D, Purity Ring, White Reaper, Yaeji, and Earthgang, among others.



Life is Beautiful is currently scheduled to take place September 17th-19th, 2021 in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets — including general admission and VIP packages — are scheduled to go on sale starting March 12th.

As for COVID-19 health and safety protocol, festival organizers aren’t sharing many details just yet. A notice on the festival’s website makes no mention of face mask requirements, social distancing, or whether they’ll mandate a vaccination in order to attend.

“We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment,” reads a statement on the festival’s website. “Our team continues to closely monitor and learn from best practices as they are implemented across the events industry to provide the best in class and safest experience possible.”

Editor’s Note: Stay safe and mask up. For a limited time, Consequence Shop is offering a free two-pack of masks with any purchase of a premium design.