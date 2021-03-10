Life of Agony to Release Feature-Length Documentary The Sound of Scars

The Sound of Scars, courtesy of Freeman Productions

Life of Agony have announced that they will being screening their new feature-length documentary, The Sound of Scars, on April 16th. The director’s cut of the film is set to screen virtually for two weeks.

The New York alternative metal legends have been finishing up the film during quarantine. The documentary arrives after their excellent 2019 album of the same name, which notched a spot on Heavy Consequence‘s top albums of that year.



Directed by Leigh Brooks, the 90-minute film compiles personal archive footage, rare photographs, and lost interviews, along with new, never-before-seen conversations with the band and their family members. Footage was also shot over the past two years while the band was on and off tour.

Per the press release, the documentary “tells the story of how three friends overcame domestic violence, substance abuse, and depression to form one of the most influential bands in its genre.”

Explains Brooks in the announcement: “This isn’t a typical music documentary. It’s as personal as it gets. I first saw the band live at the London Astoria in 1996. Since then, LOA has become an absolute go-to when I felt alone and insecure about myself. This film is an intimate portrait that sheds light on the real life stories that makes their music so vital and relevant.”

The film also “takes a deep dive” into the gender transition of singer Mina Caputo.

“We’ve never avoided tough conversations and we don’t pretend to have all the answers,” Caputo said. “But, this film is a roadmap with many great lessons. It shows a ton of vulnerability… moments of falling downward and others where we rise strong. Enjoy this gift of imperfection. May you find the tools to be braver with this film.”

Added guitarist Joey Zampella: “We’ve completely ripped our deepest selves open for this film. The audience and our fan base will completely understand the mold we were broken from, and what this journey means to us.”

Life of Agony have never shied from emotional transparency. Their seminal 1993 debut, River Runs Red, is a concept album about an individual’s descent into suicidal behavior, with the band addressing intensely personal topics in their songs. The band would finally revisit the River Runs Red storyline with their 2019 album acting as the sequel.

The two-week virtual screening of the documentary will include a Q&A discussion with the band and the director, moderated by SiriusXM’s Shawn the Butcher. Tickets are available for pre-order at this location with a portion of proceeds going to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and All Out.

Watch the trailer and check the poster below.