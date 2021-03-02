"Two Minutes to Late Night" Bedroom Covers, via YouTube

Two Minutes to Late Night‘s “Bedroom Covers” quarantine series rolls on, and the latest socially distanced collab is an all-star rendition of the Pantera classic “Mouth for War”.

Among the participants is Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale, Baroness guitarist Gina Gleason, and Code Orange guitarist/vocalist Reba Meyers. Rounding out the lineup is Year of the Knife’s Madi Watkins, drummer Ben Koller of Mutoid Man, along with “Two Minutes” host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds).



Needless to say, it’s a star-studded ensemble, and they rip through the opening track from Pantera’s 1992 thrash masterpiece, Vulgar Display of Power. “Mouth for War” is one of Pantera’s most extreme songs both vocally and guitar-wise.

The collection of talented musicians do Philip Anselmo and Dimebag Darrell justice in both departments, respectively. Hale is especially suited for the song’s powerful vocals, and the Gleason-Meyers guitar combo shreds. Of all the “Bedroom Covers” we’ve seen so far, this one ranks among the best.

The series has continued to churn out socially distanced covers and vital entertainment for fans still yearning for live shows. Highlights over the past year include members of Tool, Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria covering Rush’s “Anthem”, and Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg covering the Misfits’ “Earth A.D.” with members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

Meyers’ appearance is also fitting, given how active Code Orange has been on virtual platforms during the pandemic. The band has rocked numerous livestream performances and interacted directly with fans via streaming sites like Twitch. It was only a matter of time before someone from the Code Orange camp joined up with the Two Minutes crew.

Watch the cover of “Mouth for War” below.