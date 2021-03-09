Lucy Dacus Releases Fan Favorite Song “Thumbs”: Stream

Lucy Dacus, photo by Ben Kaye

Lucy Dacus fans have finally gotten their wish with the release of her new song “Thumbs”.

Following the track’s live debut in fall 2018, “Thumbs” became a fan favorite. A Twitter account was even created in anticipation of its release. In response to the demand, Dacus recently sent a self-made VHS tape with a recording of the song to 100 random fans.



“Thumbs” is a tale of true friendship, in which Dacus supports a friend who is visited by their estranged father. “I would kill him if you let me,” she sings in a haunting voice. “I would kill him quick and easy.”

In a press statement, Dacus explained how she wrote the song during a 15-minute car ride:

“Like most songs I write, I wasn’t expecting it and it made me feel weird, almost sick. It tells the story of a day I had with a friend during our freshman year of college, a significant day, but not one that I had thought of for years. I started playing it live a month or so later during the boygenius tour after Phoebe and Julien encouraged me to. I knew I wanted a long time to get used to playing it since it made me feel shaky, so I ended sets with it for about half the shows I played in 2019. Before I played it, I would ask the audience to please not record it, a request that seems to have been respected, which I’m grateful for.”

Earlier this year, Dacus reunited with her boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker on Baker’s Little Oblivions single, “Favor”. Her most recent solo project is 2019, a collection of assorted singles the indie rocker released that year.