Maple Glider Unveils New Song “Good Thing”: Stream

Melbourne songwriter Maple Glider has signed to Partisan Records and shared the new single “Good Thing”.

The artist born Tori Ziestch joins a stacked Partisan roster that includes Laura Marling, Fela Kuti, IDLES, and Fontaines D.C. She has a sweet, smoky voice which she likes to keep at a whisper — the better to add drama when she unleashes a powerful belt. Her label debut “Good Thing” is a slowed-down guitar track, with stately strumming enlivened by the occasional crisp snap of a drum. Lyrically, the song explores the sadness and confusion of a relationship near its end. “But I guess that’s how we learn,” she sings as the music swells. “By setting fire to things that bring us life/ Before we’ve got to watch them burn.”



In a statement, she explained the intention behind the track, writing,

“I wrote this song out of a place of defeat. I was really heartbroken at this point, and very confused. I like the feeling of my independence and I think I was afraid of putting energy into the wrong people. Sometimes we make decisions out of fear and sometimes it’s because we know that it is the best decision to make. Those lines can get very blurry.”

“Good Thing” comes with a music video directed by Bridgette Winten. It shows Ziestch wading through a stream in the woods, flying on a rope swing, and watching swimming ducks. Check it out below, and stay tuned for details about her debut album which is expected later this year. Previously, Maple Glider shared the lead single “As Tradition”.