Seven More Women Accuse Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek of Sexual Misconduct

Warning: The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you are a victim of sexual assault, call RAINN at 1-800-656-4673.

Seven more women have come forward to accuse Mark Kozelek of sexual misconduct. The allegations are detailed in an extensive new report published by Pitchfork.



Kozelek, the songwriter behind Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters, was previously accused of sexual misconduct by three women in August 2020. Those allegations involved Kozelek exposing himself without consent, forcing a woman to touch his penis, and pressuring a fan into nonconsensual intercourse.

Since those initial allegations, several more women have come forward to share similar stories about Kozelek’s behavior. These new accusers say they too were subjected to emotional manipulation and sexual coercion, including nonconsensual nudity, masturbation, and unwanted touching. One woman — identified in Pitchfork’s article as Ella — claims that she was raped by Kozelek in October 2017.

In a statement to Pitchfork released through his attorney, Kozelek denied the allegations. “Apparently an effort is being made by those with an agenda to renew and recirculate the same kinds of false allegations and innuendo that were the subject of my prior statement in August 2020,” the statement reads. “I continue to categorically deny that I engaged in the inappropriate incidents falsely depicted in the media. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these untruthful allegations and to pursue and protect my rights in the event that false and defamatory statements are disseminated or published.”