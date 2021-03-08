Matt and Kim Cover Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me”: Stream

Matt and Kim (photo by Philip Cosores) and Lesley Gore

There’s perhaps no more classic anthem for International Women’s Day than the late Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me”. So to celebrate today’s festivities, Matt and Kim have flipped their name to Kim and Matt for a cover of the 1963 hit.

Out via FADER, the duo’s cover of “You Don’t Own Me” sees drummer Kim Schifino providing lead vocals (natch). The home recording updates the song’s instantly recognizable R&B balladry with electronic drums and fuzzy synths. It captures all the norm-defying independence of the original for a modern audience that feels like it’s finally beginning to change those norms.



“This song has always resonated with me lyrically, ever since I was a kid,” Kim said in a statement. “My dad raised me to not take shit from anyone and live the life I want to live. It breaks my heart when girls come up to me after a show and say, ‘It’s so cool to see a woman play drums, I kinda never thought I could!’ I tell them, ‘That’s fucked up! You can do whatever you want!'”

Take a listen to Matt and Kim’s rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” below.

