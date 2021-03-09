McKinley Dixon Uncorks New Single “Swangin'”: Stream

McKinley Dixon, photo by David Muessig

McKinley Dixon continues to proves he’s a rapper to watch with his bouncy new single “Swangin'”. The track appears on his upcoming album For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.

Over a beat by Josh Letjoux, Dixon expresses his intention to “drop hits” until he “drop[s] dead.” But while the refrains express an unbridled joy in stunting, there’s a darkness lapping at the edge of the verses. “They kill little homie,” he raps, “How the hell we gon’ recoup?”



In a statement, the Virginia MC explained his desire to capture the feeling of “children banging on a lunch room table.” He wrote,

“I usually don’t have one person produce all the instrumentals on songs of mine but Letjoux isn’t just anybody. Living in Richmond, this beat Josh made just sounded so Virginia, I had to rap over it. It sort of fills the void of wanting to make a song that had the feel of children banging on a lunch room table.”

“Swangin'” comes with a visualizer by Alex Futtersak. It shows a gold car that is swinging (swangin’?) from a gold chain while floating through the sky. Check it out after the jump.

For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her drops May 7th on Spacebomb Records and pre-orders are off and running. Previously, Dixon shared the lead single “make a poet Black”.