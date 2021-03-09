Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

McKinley Dixon Uncorks New Single “Swangin'”: Stream

His new album For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her arrives May 7th

by
on March 09, 2021, 10:00am
mckinley dixon swangin new song single music video watch listen stream
McKinley Dixon, photo by David Muessig

McKinley Dixon continues to proves he’s a rapper to watch with his bouncy new single “Swangin'”. The track appears on his upcoming album For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.

Over a beat by Josh Letjoux, Dixon expresses his intention to “drop hits” until he “drop[s] dead.” But while the refrains express an unbridled joy in stunting, there’s a darkness lapping at the edge of the verses. “They kill little homie,” he raps, “How the hell we gon’ recoup?”

In a statement, the Virginia MC explained his desire to capture the feeling of “children banging on a lunch room table.” He wrote,

“I usually don’t have one person produce all the instrumentals on songs of mine but Letjoux isn’t just anybody. Living in Richmond, this beat Josh made just sounded so Virginia, I had to rap over it. It sort of fills the void of wanting to make a song that had the feel of children banging on a lunch room table.”

Editors' Picks

“Swangin'” comes with a visualizer by Alex Futtersak. It shows a gold car that is swinging (swangin’?) from a gold chain while floating through the sky. Check it out after the jump.

For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her drops May 7th on Spacebomb Records and pre-orders are off and running. Previously, Dixon shared the lead single “make a poet Black”.

Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase
Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains
Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears? Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears?
Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Lucy Dacus Releases Fan Favorite Song “Thumbs”: Stream
Next Story
Phoebe Bridgers Teams with Jackson Browne for New Version of “Kyoto”: Stream