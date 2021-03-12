Menu
Meow Mix Theme Gets Metal, Latin Dance, Country Remixes on New Vinyl Release

Classic pet food jingle gets jazz and pop twists, too

by
on March 12, 2021, 10:00am
We all know that Meow Mix is the only food cats ask for by name, but what if your cat has a little harder of an edge? Or more of a Latin flare? Or is a bit too smooth for your standard brand jingle? Well, now kitties of any kind can call for their dinner in their own purr-fect tone thanks to the new Meow Mix ReMix LP.

The limited edition vinyl release features the classic Meow Mix theme song redone in a variety of styles by a number of feline artists. Luna delivers a modern pop update, Gatocito and Pata Suave turn in a dance-floor hit, Endless Hiss roll your spine with their metal take, Hearts & Paws make biscuits of your soul with their country turn, and Sweet Teddy Pepperpaw performs a jazz rendition for all the hip cats out there.

Yeah, it’s all paw-sitively silly, but also hiss-terically claw-some. You can check out the complete collection of kitty covers below, followed by the vinyl artwork.

Pre-orders for the Meox Mix ReMix LP are available now, with each purchase coming with a coupon for a free bag of New Mix Tasty Layers cat food.

Meow Mix ReMix LP Artwork:

