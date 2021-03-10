Michael B. Jordan Making Directorial Debut with Creed III

Michael B. Jordan in Creed II (MGM)

Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed as the director of Creed III, the upcoming sequel in which he will also continue to star as Adonis Creed. According to The Wrap, Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also expected to reprise their roles as Adonis’ girlfriend and adopted mother, respectively. The film is slated for release on Thanksgiving in 2022.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect,” Jordan said in a statement.



Jordan continued by sharing how meaningful the movie is to him. “This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me,” he explained. “I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Rumors of Jordan taking on the directorial role first surfaced in October 2020, when it was reported he was “considering” taking on the job. Creed was directed by Ryan Coogler, while Steven Caple Jr. helmed its follow-up.

Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin are writing the script based on an outline by Ryan Coogler. The film’s producers include Jordan and Ryan Coogler, as well as Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, and William Chartoff. The executive producers are Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Evans.