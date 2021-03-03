Michael B. Jordan Wages a One-Man War in First Trailer for Without Remorse: Watch

Without Remorse (Amazon)

In the first trailer for Without Remorse, masked assassins shoot Michael B. Jordan and leave him for dead, but it’s okay because he’s definitely not coming back to murder them all, right? Right!?

Based on the 1993 Tom Clancy book of the same name, Without Remorse provides the origin story for recurring character John Clark, aka John Kelly. This tale of Cold War revenge has been updated to modern times, with conflict in Syria replacing the Vietnam War. But while portions of the book have been given a facelift, the overall structure is the same: Kelly loses his pregnant wife while he himself is shot. Everyone expects him to die, but lo and behold, he survives, and the experience leaves him… well, you’ve seen the title. “There’s something inside of me that I can’t turn off,” Kelly says in the trailer. “A part of me that wont stop for anything. No remorse.”



Without Remorse is directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado). Jordan stars alongside Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, and Brett Gelman. It arrives April 30th on Amazon Prime Video, and you can check out the trailer below.

Perhaps fittingly for the longtime bookseller, Amazon has been making a big investment in Tom Clancy properties. The hit series Jack Ryan recently decamped to Venezuela for Season 2. As forJordan, he recently joined the stacked cast of the upcoming David O. Russell film, and he’s reportedly considering directing Creed III.