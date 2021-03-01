Mick Fleetwood Is Now Open to Fleetwood Mac Reunion with Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac

Back in 2019, Fleetwood Mac wrapped up an epic 50th anniversary world tour that served as their first proper string of live shows since parting ways with Lindsey Buckingham the year prior. Now, de facto bandleader and drummer Mick Fleetwood has revealed that he wants to do a proper farewell tour with the whole band, including Buckingham himself — marking a dramatic 180-degree turn from where he stood exactly a year ago.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood explained that the coronavirus pandemic has given him ample time to reevaluate his relationships and goals. Arguably the biggest one on his mind is getting everyone back together again to perform live one last time, especially after the band’s celebrated guitarist and co-founder Peter Green passed away unexpectedly last summer.



“I think the vision for me, and I think it would be hugely appropriate, is that we actually say ‘this is goodbye’ and go out and actually do that,” said Fleetwood of a farewell tour. “That has always been my vision and I’m a flatly confident that we can do that. We owe it to the fans.”

When asked whether that potential farewell tour meant he was no longer vehemently against Buckingham rejoining the band, Fleetwood explained that the death of Green allowed the two to get back in touch and patch up their friendship. “I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” he said. “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.

“I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family,” continued Fleetwood. “Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early Seventies] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten. Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

However, it’s not solely up to Fleetwood whether or not Buckingham will rejoin the band. Back when he was unceremoniously fired, Buckingham acknowledged that he had had a falling out with Stevie Nicks. Fleetwood admitted he “can’t speak for the dynamic” between Nicks and Buckingham because “it’s so known that they’re chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not,” but hopes they may have a reconciliation of their own. At the very least, they could both bond over their recent forays into TikTok fame.

Regardless, Fleetwood is just happy to be back on speaking terms with Buckingham at all, which is a beautiful thing to see. “I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey,” he said in the interview. “I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac. And Fleetwood Mac is such a strange story. All the players in the play are able to talk and speak for themselves. Somehow, I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed. I love the fantasy that we could cross that bridge and everyone could leave with creative, holistic energy, and everyone could be healed with grace and dignity.”