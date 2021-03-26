Miguel Announces New EP Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4

Miguel, photo by Natalie Somekh

Miguel has announced a new EP, Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4, out April 9th via ByStorm/RCA. News of the upcoming project accompanies the arrival of the first three volumes of Art Dealer Chic on streaming platforms for the first time since the EPs were first released in 2012.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years,” the R&B singer said in a statement. “Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic as ADC is more or less an moniker for active mindset curation; choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices.”



He added, “As a basic operating system this mentality has made a profound impact on my life and I want to continue to share how, through the music and the conversation around ADC.”

The first volume of the Art Dealer Chic series featured “Adorn”, which became a major hit when it was released as a single on Miguel’s 2012 album, Kaleidoscope Dream.

Stream Art Dealer Chic Vol. 1-3 below.