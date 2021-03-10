Mike Patton Sings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Theme Song for Shredder’s Revenge Video Game: Stream

Mike Patton (photo by Eric Larsen), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (via YouTube)

What’s cooler than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song? Mike Patton singing that theme song in the trailer for the new video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

That’s right, the lead singer of such bands as Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk, Dead Cross, and Fantômas lends his vocals to the infectious song that so many of us still have in our heads since it first debuted in 1987 as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show. Oddly enough, the original theme was co-written and co-recorded by Chuck Lorre, who would go on to famously produce such TV shows as Two and a Half Man, The Big Bang Theory, and others.



Patton, whose six octave ranged once earned him the title of greatest singer of all time, offers a rocking take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme, with some alternate lyrics from the original. While he keeps the vocals fairly straightforward, there’s still something very surreal about Patton shouting “heroes in a half shell.”

As for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge video game, we’ll defer to the official description from developer Dotemu:

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles’ classic 1987 design. With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be available on PC and consoles.”

When he’s not singing popular kids’ TV show theme songs, Mike Patton is working with one of his many projects. Last year, he released the first Mr. Bungle album in more than 20 years, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. Now, he’s getting ready to unleash the latest effort from his band Tomahawk, whose new album, Tonic Immobility, arrives March 26th via Patton’s own Ipecac Recordings. The LP has been preceded by the songs “Business Casual” and “Dog Eat Dog”.

Check out Mike Patton singing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme in the trailer below, and learn more about theTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge video game here. Also, read our recent interview with Patton, during which he spoke with us about reuniting Mr. Bungle, navigating the pandemic, and more.