Ministry Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Helmet and Front Line Assembly

Ministry, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

With the hope that touring will resume in earnest by the fall, Ministry have announced new dates for their “Industrial Strength Tour”, which will feature support from Helmet and Front Line Assembly. The twice-delayed outing commemorates the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s 1989 album, The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste.

The month-long trek kicks off October 3rd in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The route veers east before looping back across the South and West Coast, hitting most major U.S. markets.



The tour was originally set to launch in July 2020, with Front Line Assembly and KMFDM supporting. It was then moved to spring 2021 due to the pandemic. Now. with Helmet in place of KMFDM, the band is banking on finally embarking on the outing in the fall. KMFDM had to drop from the bill due to the uncertainty of vaccine and COVID-19 protocols in their native Germany.

Per the press release, the rescheduled fall itinerary allows “additional time for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted as the country nears towards more normalcy this fall.”

“With current COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to again move our scheduled March/April 2021 U.S. tour to October/November 2021 and hoping normalcy returns by then,” Ministry mastermind Al Jourgenson added. “With vaccinations and better care happening, we all feel the fall is realistic. We can’t wait to get out there and play not only The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste material for you all but some stuff off our new album, as well. Stay safe and see you in the fall!”

As Jourgensen mentioned, Ministry are planning to unleash their 15th album this year. As of now, not title or release date has been announced, but the band did release the new single “Alert Level” in April of last year.

Tickets for the tour are available via Ministry’s website. See the full itinerary and tour poster below.

Ministry “Industrial Strength Tour” with Helmet and Front Line Assembly:

10/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ^

10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/16 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live! #

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

* = New date not included on the original run

^ = Venue change from the original run

# = No Helmet