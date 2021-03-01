Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Becomes First Country Album to Spend First Seven Weeks at No. 1

Morgan Wallen

In the 64-year history of the Billboard 200, no country album had spent the first seven weeks of its release at No. 1. That was until Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album came along.

As Billboard reports, Wallen’s sophomore LP tops the Billboard 200 for the seventh consecutive week, becoming the first-ever country album to do so. Garth Brooks’ The Chase previously held the record after it spent six weeks at No. 1 following its release in 1992.



Dangerous: The Double Album is also one of only eight country albums that have spent at least seven weeks in total at No. 1 since 1956. The current record holder is Garth Brooks’ Ropin the Wind, which spent 18 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 between 1991 and 1992.

Of course, Wallen’s immense chart success comes despite having essentially been blacklisted from radio play and playlist inclusion following his usage of a racial slur earlier this year.

Last month, Wallen uploaded a five-minute apology video to his social media channel and attributed his use of the n-word to being at the end of a 72-hour bender.