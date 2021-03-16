Mother Nature Announces New Mixtape SZNZ, Shares “Cloudz”: Stream

Mother Nature, photo by Nicci Briann

The fast-rising Chicago rap duo Mother Nature will release their new mixtape SZNZ on April 20th through Closed Sessions. As a preview, they’ve broken off a new single called “Cloudz”, which you can hear below.

The 15-track effort was produced entirely by BoatHouse and features appearances from fellow Chicago talent Valee, Sir Michael Rocks, Brittney Carter, Freddie Old Soul, and more. Along with “Cloudz”, the tracklist boasts “Momentz” — which was one of our favorite songs of the week upon its release in late February.



With SZNZ, Mother Nature “seek to awaken our communities to acknowledge and replace the consumption of death and low vibr8tional frequencies that cause ills and confusion, particularly within our youth,” the duo explain in a statement. “Through SZNZ, Mother Nature brings a balance to the mainstream airways and platforms, cutting thru clones and rebuilding the foundation of true HipHop culture. Mother Nature claims their position as top emcees in the game while allowing our multidimensional nature to shine thru and heal the collective consciousness.”

SZNZ TRACKLIST:

01. ANTISOCIAL

02. RZNZ

03. CLOUDZ FT. Sir Michael Rocks)

04. GOOFIEZ (feat. Valee)

05. DELIVERED

06. LOVE GO (feat. Brittney Carter + Freddie Old Soul)

07. BIG WHEELZ

08. NUTSO (feat. Jeff K%nz + Gr8Sky)

09. TREEHUGGAZ

10. MOMENTZ

11. HANDZOFF

12. SOURCE CODE (feat. Murph Watkins)

13. GEMZ

14. STATIC MODE (feat. Dave Coresh)

15. DRILLZ