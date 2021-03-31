My Bloody Valentine’s Full Catalog Finally Available on Streaming Services

My Bloody Valentine, photo courtesy of artist

My Bloody Valentine have brought their full back catalog to streaming services worldwide.

Since 2019, much of the band’s discography had been unavailable on streaming services outside of North America. And even here in the States, MBV’s third full-length, 2013’s m b v, was absent from digital platforms.



That changes today, as all three of the band’s studio albums — Isn’t Anything, Loveless, and m b v — can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

All of the albums have been remastered by MBV frontman Kevin Shields, and will also be available in physical incarnations (CD and vinyl) starting May 21st through Domino Records.

Additionally, MBV is reissuing ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks, which compiles releases including You Made Me Realise, Feed Me With Your Kiss, Glider, and Tremolo. However, due to rights issues, the compilation is not currently streaming in the US.

In an interview with the New York Times, Shields discussed the band’s new archival campaign, their decision to sign with Domino Records, and reiterated plans to release two new albums in the future.

“Our original plan was we would record both the albums back-to-back and then go tour on that,” Shields explained. “And that would have been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down.”

As of now, the members of MBV — Shields, Colm O’Ciosoig, Bilinda Butcher, and Debbie Googe — are waiting to reconvene in Shields’ home studio in Ireland so they can begin recording their new albums. Shields described one of the records as “warm and melodic”, while the other is more experimental.