Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price Perform Duet of “Say It Louder” on CMT Crossroads: Watch

Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price will appear together on the long-running performance program CMT Crossroads later this month. The artists have shared a preview ahead of the episode’s March 26th premiere, and it’s a duet of Rateliff’s song “Say It Louder”.

Since first airing in 2002, Crossroads has aimed to match up a country artist with a compatible musician from another genre. The series temporarily shut down due to coronavirus concerns after Kelsey Ballerini linked up with pop star Halsey on March 25th, 2020. Almost exactly one year later it’s set to return.



Roots rocker Rateliff will be performing with his band the Night Sweats, and alternative country artist Price will be supported by her regular band as well. “Say It Louder” appeared on Rateliff’s 2018 album Tearing at the Seams, and for this performance the Night Sweats took the stage. Rateliff handled the first verse, with Price joining in on the hook and taking over the second verse. If it looks like they have an established chemistry, that’s because they do — the two have “crossed paths” numerous times, as Rateliff explained in a statement.

“I am excited to be playing CMT Crossroads,” he said. “Through the last five years the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band at Farm Aids, The Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk and more places. Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson’s bus at Farm Aid. Ever since this I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter,”

“I am so excited to sing with my friend Nathaniel and both of our bands at Crossroads,” Price added. “Through the years the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I’m really looking forward to collaborating after all this time.”

Check out “Say It Louder” below. Their full episode of CMT Crossroads airs March 26th at 10 pm ET on Country Music Television.

Last year, Rateliff released his solo album And It’s Still Alright, while Price dropped That’s How Rumors Get Started, one of our Top 50 Albums of 2020. In September, both Price and Rateliff performed at Willie Nelson’s virtual Farm Aid 2020 benefit concert.