YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy, photo via Instagram

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Monday afternoon and taken into FBI custody in the Los Angeles area, according to CBSN Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old Louisiana native, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was wanted for an outstanding warrant. Police attempted to pull him over, but wound up in a short pursuit ending in the rapper trying to flee on foot.



According to TMZ, police reportedly found a firearm in the vehicle — although it’s unclear if it belongs to Gaulden.

An alleged video of the arrest was shared with TMZ, which you can watch below.

Baton Rouge’s ABC affiliate, WBRZ, reported back in February that Gaulden was under federal investigation following his September 2020 arrest on drug and weapons charges.

In November 2016, Gaulden was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder following a nonfatal shooting incident. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and was sentenced to a 10-year suspended prison sentence and three years active probation.

Gaulden was later arrested in February 2018 in Atlanta after allegedly instigating an altercation with a hotel housekeeper. Prior to the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, his entourage was involved in a shooting that left one person dead (Gaulden claimed self-defense).

Due to those incidents, Gaulden was temporarily placed on house arrest. A judge vacated the remainder of his probation in December 2019 after concluding he had completed all of the court’s conditions to date.

In November, YoungBoy Never Broke Again released a pair of projects: his Rich the Kid collaboration, Nobody Safe, and a mixtape titled Until I Return. He dropped a single named “Toxic Punk” last month.