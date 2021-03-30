What’s Streaming on Netflix in April 2021

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix)

Netflix is taking everyone to Dollywood in April 2021.

MusiCares’ 2019 star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton is heading to the streaming giant. The concert film features Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Brandi Carlile, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Chris Stapleton, and many more.



Right behind the music legend is Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer’s new comedy Thunder Force, a second season of The Circle, and the premiere of Flying Lotus’ new anime series Yasuke that features the voice of Lakeith Stanfield.

Elsewhere, there’s the Idris Elba-starring Concrete Cowboy, Jamie Foxx’s new series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Toni Collette’s sci-fi drama Stowaway, and the three-part docuseries Life in Color with David Attenborough.

In terms of archival additions, subscribers can enjoy Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, Reese Witherspoon’s all-time classic Legally Blonde, the ever-terrifying Insidious, and the ridiculous John Cusack actioneer 2012.

Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month.

What’s Coming

Available April 1st

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

Magical Andes: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Prank Encounters: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tersanjung the Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Worn Stories — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available April 2nd

Concrete Cowboy — NETFLIX FILM

Just Say Yes — NETFLIX FILM

Madame Claude — NETFLIX FILM

The Serpent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky High — NETFLIX FILM

Available April 3th

Escape from Planet Earth

Available April 4th

What Lies Below

Available April 5th

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 6th

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 7th

The Big Day: Collection 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snabba Cash — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wedding Coach — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 8th

The Way of the Househusband — NETFLIX ANIME

Available April 9th

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — NETFLIX FILM

Night in Paradise — NETFLIX FILM

Thunder Force — NETFLIX FILM

Available April 10th

The Stand-In

Available April 11th

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Available April 12th

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

Available April 13th

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

My Love: Six Stories of True Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available April 14th

The Circle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Law School — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Soul — NETFLIX FILM

Why Did You Kill Me? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available April 15th

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM

Available April 16th

Crimson Peak

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Arlo the Alligator Boy — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — NETFLIX FAMILY

Into the Beat — NETFLIX FILM

Why Are You Like This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 18th

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 19th

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

Available April 20th

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 21st

Zero — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 22nd

Life in Color with David Attenborough — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stowaway — NETFLIX FILM

Available April 23th

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM

Available April 27th

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 28th

Sexify — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available April 29th

Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM

Yasuke — NETFLIX ANIME

Available April 30th

The Innocent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mitchells vs. The Machines — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pet Stars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving Netflix

Leaving April 2nd

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving April 4th

Backfire

Leaving April 11th

Time Trap

Leaving April 12th

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving April 13th

Antidote

Leaving April 14th

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving April 15th

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Leaving April 19th

Carol

The Vatican Tape

Leaving April 20th

The Last Resort

Leaving April 21st

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 22nd

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23rd

Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 24th

Django Unchained

Leaving April 26th

The Sapphires

Leaving April 27th

The Car

Doom

Leaving April 28th

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving April 30th

17 Again

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting