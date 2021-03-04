Charli XCX Teams with No Rome and The 1975 on New Song “Spinning”: Stream

Artwork for No Rome, Charli XCX, and The 1975's "Spinning"

Charli XCX has teamed with No Rome and The 1975 for a new song, “Spinning”. Stream it below.

To accompany the release, No Rome collaborated with Japanese artist Hideyuki Tanaka and designer Samuel Burgess-Johnson to create animated characters for each artist. Joining the NFT trend, No Rome, Charli, and The 1975 have teamed with a platform called Foundation to auction off original artworks benefitting three charities of their choosing. Rome’s portion of the profits will go to Right Start, Charli’s to Girls Make Beats, and The 1975’s to One Tree Planted. Bidding begins Friday at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET.



London-based Filipino musician No Rome officially announced the collaboration in early February. He revealed the song was already mastered, but the music video was still in the process of being edited. Several weeks later, Charli went a step further, excitedly dubbing the three of them a supergroup.

The British singer-songwriter shared her experience of working with No Rome and The 1975 in a tweet. “I think Rome and The 1975 guys are so talented, it’s honestly so cool to have this song with them,” Charli wrote. “I feel like we all speak the same musical language in some way, and that language is stunning/exquisite/tasteful and chic.”

The 1975’s Matty Healy first teased a collaboration with Charli back in August 2019. She later spoke with NME about her admiration for the band:

“We sent some ideas back and forth, and I’m such a fan of [Matty] and the band. They just get it, and they don’t get it at the same time, which I think is the best way to make music. And I think he’s such a smart lyricist, it’s just very smart and also fun, and I feel like they really love pop music. And I love that, and I’m so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. But I really admire their songwriting, so hopefully something will come of it.”

Both signed to Dirty Hit, No Rome and The 1975 previously connected with No Rome on 2018’s “Narcissist”. No Rome has also co-produced several of the band’s songs, including “Sincerity is Scary” and “I Like America & America Likes Me”.