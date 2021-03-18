Open Mike Eagle Unleashes New Song “Gold Gloves”: Stream

Open Mike Eagle, photo by Colin McLaughlin

Open Mike Eagle has dropped a new song called “Gold Gloves”, which appears on Mello Music Group’s upcoming Bushido compilation album. Stream it below.

The track is produced by Michigan producer The Lasso, who laces OME with a spacy beat and hypnotic bassline. “I brought a glitched-out Moog, a circling bassline, and a bag of plucky percussion, and did what we came to do,” The Lasso said in a statement. Meanwhile, Mike raps in a chanting flow.



“Stretching out my arms, focusing my chi,” he raps. “Concentrating hard, can’t remember how / Swear I knew before.”

“Gold Gloves” is the third preview of Bushido. Previously, Mello Music Group released Joell Ortiz, Namir Blade, Stalley & Solemn Brigham’s “Black Rock” and Oddisee’s “No Trouble”. Other featured artists include Quelle Chris, Murs, Homeboy Sandman, Kool Keith, and B-Real.

Head over to Bandcamp to pre-order Bushido ahead of its release on April 2nd. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

<a href="https://mellomusicgroup360.bandcamp.com/album/bushido">Bushido by Mello Music Group</a>

Bushido Artwork:

Bushido Tracklist:

01. Iron Steel Samurai feat. Quelle Chris (prod by Alchemist)

02. Gold Gloves feat. Open Mike Eagle (prod by The Lasso)

03. One Of The Last feat. Marlowe (prod by L’Orange)

04. Yours Truly feat. Homeboy Sandman (prod by Kensaye Russell)

05. No Trouble feat. Oddisee (prod by Oddisee)

06. Gwan B OK feat. Zackey Force Funk (prod by The Lasso)

07. Ya-Neishi The Vocals feat. Skyzoo (prod by L’Orange)

08. Symbol Of Hope feat. Open Mike Eagle & Namir Blade (prod by Elaquent)

09. Never Lived feat. Oddisee (prod by Oddisee)

10. None feat. Homeboy Sandman (prod by Iman Omari)

11. Bane Bran feat. Quelle Chris & James Shanan (prod by Quelle Chris)

12. Black Rock feat. Joell Ortiz, Stalley, Namir Blade & Solemn Brigham (prod by Namir Blade)

13. Outlast feat. Dueling Experts & Joell Ortiz (Prod by Apollo Brown)

14. Black Man feat. RJ Payne (prod by Apollo Brown)

15. Turnt Garveyite feat. Murs (prod by Georgia Anne Muldrow)

16. Nightmare feat. Cambatta (prod by Apollo Brown)

17. Rap feat. Homeboy Sandman (prod by Eric Lau)

18. You To Me feat. Oddisee (prod by Oddisee)

19. Zero Fux feat. Kool Keith, B-Real & Joell Ortiz (prod by Nottz)

20. Banners feat. The Perceptionists (prod by !llmind)