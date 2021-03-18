Outside Lands 2021 Moves to Halloween Weekend with Tame Impala, Lizzo & The Strokes

Tame Impala (photo by Ben Kaye), The Strokes (photo by Philip Cosores), and Lizzo Lizzo (photo by Amy Price)

Outside Lands locked in its 2021 lineup on the same day it canceled its 2020 edition back in June. However, the lineup has now been tweaked a bit as the San Francisco music festival has shifted to Halloween weekend — October 29th-31st — adding some acts and removing others.

Originally targeting August 6th-8th, Outside Lands’ previously billed performers The 1975, Beach House, Polo & Pan, Big Thief, Parcels, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Beths, and a handful of others won’t make the transition to the new dates. Filling in those gaps will be Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Lord Huron, Claud, Bartees Strange, Sofía Valdés, 24kGoldn, SG Lewis, Flo Milli, Cannons, JESSIA, Q, Brijean, and Shilan.



Those newcomers join a bill headlined by Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Rüfüs Du Sol, Kehlani, Zhu, and Young Thug. Other artists playing Outside Lands 2021 include Khruangbin, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Angel Olsen, EarthGang, Marc Rebillet, Sharon Van Etten, JPEGMAFIA, Rico Nasty, 070 Shake, Yves Tumor, Caroline Polachek, Moses Sumney, Burna Boy, and more. The full lineup poster is below.

By going later in the year, the festival organizers hope to give themselves enough time to work with officials on ensuring proper safety and security measures as the pandemic winds down. Said President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Outside Lands Co-Producer Allen Scott,

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands. The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

New tickets are currently on sale via the Outside Lands website. All previously purchased passes will be honored for the new dates, and those unable to attend can seek a refund up until April 17th.

Outside Lands joins a fluctuating list of events hoping to return after a pandemic year. Life Is Beautiful, III Points, Louder Than Life, and Welcome to Rockville have announced plans to hold events this year, while Bonnaroo has tentatively been postponed until September. Coachella has also been postponed, though no new dates have been revealed. Meanwhile, European festivals Priamvera Sound and Glastonbury aren’t taking any chances, having decided to bypass 2021 all together and set their sets on next year.